Happy That Dalit Will Be The Next President Of India: Mayawati

"I am happy whatever be the result, a Scheduled Caste person is going to become the President. It is a happy moment for our movement and our party," BSP chief Mayawati said.

All India | | Updated: July 17, 2017 15:54 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Happy That Dalit Will Be The Next President Of India: Mayawati

Mayawati expressed happiness that a Dalit would become the next President of India (File)

New Delhi:  Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday expressed happiness that a Dalit would become the next President of India, irrespective of who wins the election.

After casting her vote, she said: "Whenever elections happen, one wins while the other loses. However, I am happy whatever be the result, a Scheduled Caste person is going to become the President. It is a happy moment for our movement and our party."

The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker. Both come from Dalit background.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIIFA Awards 2017: 'Nepotism Rocks,' Chant Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan. Not Funny, Says Twitter
Bahujan Samaj PartyMayawatiDalit President

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................