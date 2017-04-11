Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 11, 2017 01:36 IST
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 is being celebrated on April 11

New Delhi:  Hanuman Jayanti 2017 will be celebrated on April 11. Every year, this day is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Hanuman, son of wind-god Pawan, is described to have superhuman-like qualities in the scriptures. He could fly and lift an entire mountain. A devotee of Lord Rama, he also had crucial role in the battle between Ram and Ravana. On Hanuman Jayanti, followers worship him, seeking protection and blessings. According to reports, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for over a month in Andhra Pradesh. However, in Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanti falls in the months of January - December. 

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: The Hanuman Chalisa 

On Hanuman Jayanti, people often recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses. It's believed to have been authored by Tulsidas. The verses sing about the qualities of Hanuman such has his superhuman strength, his courage and bravery, devotion to Rama and Sita and so on. 


Here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 messages, wishes and images you can send to your friends and families:
 

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 Facebook and WhatsApp Messages 


1. May Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti and always.
2. Shree Guru charana saroja raja nija manu mukuru sudhaari
3. The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion.
5. Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy 
He is known for his immortal devotion to Lord Rama. 
So on Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017, may the lord bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity. 


Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 Greetings and Images 

 
 
hanuman jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity

 
 
hanuman jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego.




 
 
hanuman jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy 



