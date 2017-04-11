Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: The Hanuman Chalisa
On Hanuman Jayanti, people often recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses. It's believed to have been authored by Tulsidas. The verses sing about the qualities of Hanuman such has his superhuman strength, his courage and bravery, devotion to Rama and Sita and so on.
Here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 messages, wishes and images you can send to your friends and families:
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 Facebook and WhatsApp Messages
1. May Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti and always.
2. Shree Guru charana saroja raja nija manu mukuru sudhaari
3. The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion.
5. Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy
He is known for his immortal devotion to Lord Rama.
So on Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017, may the lord bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity.
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017 Greetings and Images