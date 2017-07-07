Happy Anniversary, Shahid Kapoor And Mira. We'll Just Look At This Cute Pic Posted By Brother Ishaan "You fit together like a puzzle," Ishaan wrote in caption, wishing Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Happy anniversary, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Theactor married Delhi-based Mira Rajput on this date (July 7) two years ago and we thank Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter for sharing this unseen picture from their wedding day. In the picture, Shahid and Mira, looking super-duper happy posed with Ishaan and Neelima Azeem. Through the picture, which has been liked over 6,000 times in two hours, Ishaan also revealed the nicknames he's kept for Shahid and Mira. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput, who has a private account on Instagram, posted in the comments section along with several fans of Shahid and Mira, who gave them best wishes.Mira's comment was:Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. Shahid is Neelima Azeem and actor Pankaj Kapur's son while Ishaan was born to Ms Azeem and her second husband Rajesh Khattar. Pankaj Kapur is now married to actress Supriya Pathak and they are parents to Sanah, who was seen in Shahid's Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to Misha , who will be one-year-old in August. At a recent event, Mira also said that she will start planning her career after baby #2.Shahid Kapoor was last seen in box office debacle, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, which is based on the legend on Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performedwhen her fort was invaded by Alaudin Khilji. Deepika plays the titular role while Shahid will be seen as her onscreen husband. Ranveer Singh plays Alaudin Khilji.is expected to release in November.