Happiness Should Be The Touchstone of Public Policy: President Ahead of Republic Day

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation today ahead of Republic Day 2017.

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today said happiness and well-being of the people should be made the "touchstones of public policy". In his traditional address before the Republic Day, the President said while happiness is "fundamental to the human experience of life" and the quest for it is closely tied to sustainable development. India celebrates its 68th Republic Day tomorrow with the country's biggest parade on Delhi's Rajpath. This year, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan would be the chief guest.