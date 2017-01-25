Happiness Should Be The Touchstone of Public Policy: President Ahead of Republic Day

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation today ahead of Republic Day 2017.
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today said happiness and well-being of the people should be made the "touchstones of public policy". In his traditional address before the Republic Day, the President said while happiness is "fundamental to the human experience of life" and the quest for it is closely tied to sustainable development. India celebrates its 68th Republic Day tomorrow with the country's biggest parade on Delhi's Rajpath. This year, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan would be the chief guest.
Here are the Top 10 quotes from his address:
We must make happiness and well-being of our people the touchstones of public policy.
Indian democracy has been an oasis of stability in the region troubled by unrest.
As our Republic enters her 68th year, we must acknowledge that our systems are not perfect.
Demonetisation, while immobilizing black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity.
As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve transparency of economy.
Education will have to keep pace with technology. The velocity of technology adoption will call for a workforce that is willing to learn and adapt.
We have to work harder because our pluralistic culture and tolerance are still being put to test by vested interests. Reason and moderation should be our guide in dealing with such situations.
Gandhiji's mission to wipe every tear from every eye still remains unfulfilled. One-fifth of our countrymen still remain below poverty line.
Our economy is yet to grow at over 10 percent for an extended period of time to make a significant dent on poverty.
The time is also ripe for a constructive debate on electoral reforms. It is for the Election Commission to take this exercise forward in consultation with political parties.