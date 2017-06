Happiness Is Akshay Kumar Skipping Alongside Daughter Nitara

Highlights Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara is all of four Watching Akshay and Nitara skipping is cute beyond words Akshay's next, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, releases on August 11

For actor Akshay Kumar, happiness is skipping with his daughter Nitara. Akshay Kumar, 49, instagrammed a cute-beyond-words video of himself with his 4-year-old daughter and captioned it: "There's always a spring in my step when we are together (with a smile emoticon)." Akshay Kumar, star of upcoming film, is spending ample time with his family before he gets busy with the film's promotion.will release on August 11. The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film also stars Bhumi Pednekar . Meanwhile, take a look at Akshay's play date with his daughter Nitara:Akshay Kumar is married to actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna and together they are parents to 14-year-old Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle and Akshay, who have been married for 16 years, often update their followers with Aarav and Nitara's doings. Here are some moments Akshay enjoyed with Aarav and Nitara and shared on social media:There are many more.Akshay was last seen in Subhash Kapoor'sand is gearing up for the release ofNext year, Akshay will be seen as antagonist in Rajinikanth's, which is a sequel to 2010's(released asin Hindi). Akshay has also madewith director R Balki. The film will be Twinkle Khanna's first film as producer under her Mrs Funnybones Movies.also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.Akshay Kumar has also signed up for T-Series' boss Gulshan Kumar's biopic, who was shot dead outside a temple in Mumbai in August 1997. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti's, in which television actress Mouni Roy will make her debut.