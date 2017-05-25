Half Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To 50 Crores Half Girlfriend Box Office: Half Girlfriend has completed six days at the theatres and made Rs 45.63 crores so far

Sunday is when Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend scored the highest with Rs 11.14 crores while there's a visible dip in the ticket sales of the film starting Monday. Earlier, Mr Adarsh had tweeted to say that the film had a good start.

#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr, Wed 4.02 cr. Total: Rs 45.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017



Delhu-based Riya Somani and Bihari student Madhav Jha are the characters played by Shraddha and Arjun in the film.



We are expecting more box office crores from Half Girlfriend, which has been shot across Patna, Delhi and New York.





Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have taken Half Girlfriend one step closer to half century at the box office, earning Rs 4 crores on its first Wednesday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.hit screens on May 19 and clashed with Irrfan Khan's, also starring Saba Qamar.has completed six days at the theatres and made Rs 45.63 crores so far, tweeted Mr Adarsh.marks Shraddha and Arjun's first film together and is an onscreen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2014 novel. Shraddha and Arjun has been directed by Mohit Suri in the romantic drama.Sunday is when Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor'sscored the highest with Rs 11.14 crores while there's a visible dip in the ticket sales of the film starting Monday. Earlier, Mr Adarsh had tweeted to say that the film had a good start. Its opening day collections were over 10 crores Delhu-based Riya Somani and Bihari student Madhav Jha are the characters played by Shraddha and Arjun in the film. In his review for NDTV , Raja Sen explains the title of the film though a summarisation of the story. "Riya is visibly fond of Madhav and loves being with him, but, at 19, is wary of the girlfriend tag and what it may entail. All systems seem go: She's making him meet her folks, she's using the word 'us' to describe them, she's initiating the first kiss, she's singing lovesongs to him across a crowded lawn. This warmth is countered by bewildering bouts of insecurity from the otherwise devoted but semantically obsessed Madhav, who disregards her affectionate requests to take things slow by manhandling her, and snapping that she should bed him or buzz off. She chooses the latter," he writes.We are expecting more box office crores from, which has been shot across Patna, Delhi and New York.