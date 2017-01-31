Hafiz Saeed House Arrest: What's New? Need Credible Action, Says India

India has reacted cautiously to the news coming out of Pakistan, that Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, Hafiz Saeed, has been placed under house arrest. The Ministry of External Affairs has said, "exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also. Only a credible crack down on the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and terrorist organisations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity."Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was reportedly placed under house arrest along with 4 other key members of his group, in Lahore last night.The MEA said "we have seen reports on the Pakistan Ministry of Interior order placing the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation under the watchlist and also the notification under which the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation has been included in the second schedule of their anti terror legislation under United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1267. We have also noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention. "There has been no official comment yet from the Pakistani government.In a video message issued before his arrest, Saeed blamed the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the latest action.Reuters quoted the JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid as saying "these steps are being taken to please India"The JuD, which calls itself a charity, is a well known front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group which was banned by the UN. Saeed also has a $10 million bounty on his head but freely roams the streets of Pakistan and frequently makes anti India speeches.