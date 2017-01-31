Terror Chief Hafiz Saeed Points Finger At PM Modi, Donald Trump: 10 Updates

Hafiz Saeed was put under 90-day house arrest yesterday, Pakistan says may be extended.
New Delhi: The arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed - the mastermind of the 2008 attacks in Mumbai in which 166 people were killed -- is a "policy decision", the Pakistan Army has said. The house arrest of the terror chief had started yesterday evening following an order from Pakistan's home ministry. The Lashkar chief, who is also the head of the front organization Jaamat-ud-Dawa, has blamed his house arrest on the growing rapport between newly elected US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here are the 10 updates in this big story:
"This is a policy decision that the state took in national interest. Lots of institutions will have to do their jobs," news agency IANS has quoted Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Director General Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations, as saying.
The Pakistan government has said his 90-day house arrest could be further extended if required.
The action against Hafiz Saeed follows the US President Donald Trump's crackdown at countries considered linked to terrorism. Pakistani officials have implied that fear of similar action against Pakistan was a factor in the action against Hafiz Saeed.
Last evening while being led away, Hafiz Sayeed had said, "This is taking place because of Modi's insistence, Trump's pressure and Pakistan's helplessness," news agency Reuters has reported.
India has reacted cautiously to the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed. He had been put under house arrest after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai but was released six months later.
"Exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also," said foreign ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup. Only a "credible crackdown" will be proof of Pakistan's sincerity, he added.
Hafiz Saeed - who carries a bounty of $10 million on his head -- was detained in Lahore on Monday by the Pakistan Police.
Four others are in detention along with him -- Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.
On Tuesday, members of Jamaat Ud Dawa held protests across Pakistan. The group, which calls itself a charitable organisation but is actually a front for the terror group, had been banned by the US.
For years, India has been demanding action against Hafiz Saeed, who has been roaming free in Pakistan. Proof of his involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks have been brushed aside by the Pakistan government.