Terror Chief Hafiz Saeed Points Finger At PM Modi, Donald Trump: 10 Updates

Hafiz Saeed was put under 90-day house arrest yesterday, Pakistan says may be extended.

New Delhi: The arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed - the mastermind of the 2008 attacks in Mumbai in which 166 people were killed -- is a "policy decision", the Pakistan Army has said. The house arrest of the terror chief had started yesterday evening following an order from Pakistan's home ministry. The Lashkar chief, who is also the head of the front organization Jaamat-ud-Dawa, has blamed his house arrest on the growing rapport between newly elected US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.