Pakistani Court Defers Verdict In Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's Detention Case

The Lahore High Court in Pakistan today deferred its verdict over the detention of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and four of his aides till July 3."As a division bench headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan today held the court to announce the verdict a government law officer requested it (bench) to defer it as the deputy attorney general was not present in the court," a court official told reporters.Accepting the Pakistan government's request, the bench deferred the announcement of its verdict in the terrorist's house arrest case till July 3, the official said."The bench will again sit on July 3 and announce the verdict in Saeed's case," he added.The court had declared that it would announce the verdict in Saeed's detention case on June 19.Terrorist Hafiz Saeed and his four close aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - have been detained for their involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security of the country, says the Punjab government of Pakistan. They had also submitted the report of the judicial review board on the detention of Saeed and his aides.Earlier, the three-member review board headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan of the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the detention of the terrorist. The Pakistani interior ministry told the board that "Saeed and his four aides have been detained for spreading terrorism in the name of Jihad".