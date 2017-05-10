Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, AAP's Dethroned Punjab Chief, Walks Out

Struggling with multiple crises in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party came under more pressure in Punjab today as Gurpreet Singh Waraich 'Ghuggi' - who was replaced as its Punjab unit convenor by Bhagwant Mann two days ago - resigned from the party. The political satirist had been appointed to the post in September in the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab, in which the party was routed by the Congress.Mr Singh, 45, had been livid about the appointment of Mr Mann - another comedian-turned-politician who promised an overhaul of the state party within a week.He had openly asked why the decision to appoint Mr Mann was taken in such a hurry. Today, he told reporters, "For Punjab, Punjabiyat, whatever needs to be done, I will do that, but this party has deviated from its principles and it has become difficult for me to continue with this party".The process of appointing the new state chief by election was "fake and unfair", he said, adding that the party has a "pick and choose policy" while inviting members to stand for election.Mr Singh also took potshots at party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Pointing to the party's troubles in Delhi, he advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to issue an explanation about corruption charges against him."Allegations are made. This is part and parcel of politics. Kejriwal should come out an answer. If a question is asked, an answer has to be given," he said.AAP has been struggling through one setback after another following its drubbing in the recent elections - Punjab and Goa, where it hoped to do well as well as the civic elections in Delhi.One after the other, its leaders spoke out of turn in public and blamed each other for a number of things ranging from conspiracy to bribery and corruption. Currently, Mr Kejriwal is facing allegations of corruption from his sacked water minister Kapil Mishra. The BJP has demanded that he step down, the Congress a formal investigation. AAP has rubbished the allegations. Mr Mishra, who was attacked today during his ongoing hungerstrike, claims he has filed complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.