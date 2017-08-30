Situation After Ram Rahim Verdict Resolved With 'Minimum Loss': ML Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the crisis in the state following the guilty verdict for Gurmeet Ram Rahim - in which 38 people died and more than 200 were injured -- had been defused with "minimum force and minimum loss"."We have been patient over the whole incident... the administration achieved the target of minimal loss during the course of verdict," said Mr Khattar, who has come under criticism for the administration's handling of the day-long violence that followed the delivery of Friday's verdict.Critics say the administration had not only failed to gauge the seriousness of the build-up at Panchkula, it had allowed the situation to go unchecked for fear of upsetting a strong voter base. In a severe reprimand, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, too, had told the Haryana government, "You let Panchkula burn for your political motives". The opposition Congress has demanded that Mr Khattar step down.Today, the Chief Minister who came to Delhi to meet BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, said, "It is a democracy. So whoever supports us -- we take their support. But it is not done on condition that will allow the violation of the law and order situation. No one is bigger than the law."More than one lakh of Ram Rahim's followers, who had poured into Panchkula for days ahead of the court's verdict, went on a spree of arson and violence minutes after he was found guilty of rape. Buses were burned, policemen were stoned and petrol bombs were thrown through the city. In the span of a few hours, the violence spread to neighbouring states and had even reached the borders of Delhi.