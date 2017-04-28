Gunner Rishi Kumar Killed 2 Terrorists, Bulletproof Patka Saved His Life

When terrorists attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Thursday morning, Jawan Rishi Kumar was on sentry duty. Seeing the terrorists coming at him, he stayed in position, waited till they were close enough, and fired. He didn't know then that the terrorists had already killed three soldiers, including a young captain.After shooting dead two heavily armed terrorist, Gunner Rishi Kumar tried his best to take down a third."I suddenly heard firing so I called the exchange and they told me that terrorists have attacked our camp. I saw two of them coming at me, firing. I took my position and started firing back," Rishi Kumar said, speaking to reporters from his hospital bed. He was able to seize an AK 47 rifle from them.The army said after killing two terrorists, Rishi Kumar ran out of ammunition.Instead of hiding, he came out of the bunker and tried to grab the rifle of the terrorist he had killed. That is when the third terrorist fired at him.Rishi Kumar was hit on his head. His bullet-proof patka or headgear saved his life but he suffered whiplash injury.The terrorists tried to enter the living area in the camp, but because of this brave jawan, they were pushed towards the exit gate."Taking advantage of the darkness, terrorists started moving inwards. Through heavy firing our soldiers forced terrorists to withdraw and chased them to exit of the Garrison," said Colonel Saurab Joshi.Rishi Kumar is from Ara in Bihar, and has eight years of service in the army.Captain Ayush Yadav, a 25-year-old on his first posting, and two more soldiers were killed when the terrorists entered the camp shooting indiscriminately.Last year, 19 soldiers were killed when terrorists from Pakistan entered a camp in Uri and opened fire.