Robbers entered the Turkewangam branch of the J&K Bank and took the money at gunpoint (iStock)

Gunmen looted Rs 3 lakh from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.The robbers entered the Turkewangam branch of the J&K Bank and took away the money at gunpoint. "An alert has been sounded to trace the robbers," a police officer said.