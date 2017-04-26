Gun Used In Celebratory Firing Belongs To Hardik Patel's Father, Say Cops

A gun used in a 'celebratory firing' at the wedding of a Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel's relative was registered in the name of his father, the police said today. Viramgam town police in the state have also arrested eight people in connection with the firing incident."We can arrest Bharat Patel (Hardik Patel's father)... It has come to light that gun used for firing belonged to him and he is a licence-holder," police officer Vishwarajsinh Jadeja said.The police registered a case under the Arms Act against Bharat Patel for violation of licence rules, he said, adding that eight persons had been arrested in the case so far.Hardik Kirtibhai Patel - not to be confused with the Patel quota agitation leader - had submitted to the police a video which showed some members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti dancing at a recent wedding in Viramgam, and one of them firing in air.It was the wedding of Hardik Patel's cousin; the PAAS leader was also seen dancing in the video, though the FIR didn't name him.Hardik Patel is, at present, out on a bail in two sedition cases filed against him by police in Ahmedabad and Surat.