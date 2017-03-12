Gujarat To Enact Harsher Cow Protection Law: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government will enact a harsher law providing for life term for those found involved in cow-slaughtering and transportation of beef, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said today. Addressing a gathering at Swaminarayan Gurukul in Vanthali town of Junagadh district, Mr Rupani said the BJP government had earlier brought the law in 2011 to save cows."We fought the case till the Supreme Court to bring a law in Gujarat to save cows. Now, we want to make this law more strict, for which we will introduce a Bill in the ongoing Budget session of the Gujarat assembly during next week," said Mr Rupani.With Narendra Modi as the state chief minister, the Gujarat government had imposed a complete ban on cow-slaughter, transportation and selling of cow-beef by amending the erstwhile Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954, in 2011. Since then, the crimes related to cow slaughter in Gujarat are covered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011.Under this Act, the people found involved in cow-slaughtering and related crimes are penalised with Rs 50,000 fine and a jail term up to seven years.Mr Rupani now has announced to make the present Act more stringent with harsher punishment."In the Bill, we will make a provision wherein people found involved in cow-slaughtering as well transportation of beef will be punished with life imprisonment. Their vehicles too will be seized permanently," said the chief minister.