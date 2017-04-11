Gujarat To Be Made A Water Hand Pumps-Free State: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said his government will free the state of hand water pumps by supplying safe and adequate drinking water to people."The state has already become tanker-free and our aim is to get rid of hand water pumps. Earlier, water tankers were used for supplying safe drinking water to the people in the state. Now, we will ensure that people in the state get safe and adequate drinking water," Mr Rupani said."During its rule in the state, Congress did not do anything for supply of pure drinking water to people, particularly in the tribal areas," he alleged.He was speaking after laying foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 309 crore at Dediapada tribal town in Narmada district about 100 km from Vadodara. The projects include supply of pure drinking water to tribal areas and construction of water tanks."People in Narmada district, which is surrounded by hills, have been experiencing difficulties in getting pure drinking water despite heavy rainfall in the region and that is why we launched drinking water projects here today," Mr Rupani said.Mr Rupani also launched a two-wheeler ambulance service at Dediapada. This service will be especially used for tribals living in remote villages.Narmada District Supritendent of Police Mahendra Bagariya, said, "Under guidance of IG of Vadodara range, GS Malik, we have converted two mobikes in our custody into mobile ambulance service. These bikes will be attached with a wheelchair, converting it into bed equipped with first aid services.On the occasion, Mr Rupani also announced that his government would reach the target of opening 500 generic stores in the state by the end of May.He said the state government had already opened 250 'Deendayal Generic Medicine Stores' in the state so far."Medicines sold in these stores are 30 to 80 per cent cheaper than those being sold in the market. Life-saving medicines being sold from each of these stores give a huge relief to poor and middle class citizens," he said.He also informed that construction workers in Gujarat would start getting packed meal at Rs 10 from May.Babubhai Bokhiriya, Gujarat Minister for Water Resources, Shabdasharan Tadvi Minister of State for Tribal Development, BJP MP Mansukh Vasava and others were present on the occasion.