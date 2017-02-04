Gujarat Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Up Students

A teacher of a government school in Gujarat's Amreli district has been suspended after he was caught on video mercilessly beating up students in the classroom last month. The police have registered a complaint after the video of the incident in a town called Lathi went viral.CCTV footage obtained by school authorities show how the teacher Rajesh Chavda on January 23 beat up more than a dozen students in the class. The footage shows the teacher first asked the students to get up and then started slapping and kicking the students one by one.A few days after the incident, the students reported the matter to the school principal who later issued a notice to the teacher. The authorities claimed that the teacher refused to turn up and went missing.The state education department has also ordered a probe after the video footage of the incident went viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage.Based on the statements of the students, the police have registered a First Information Report or FIR against the teacher."We will not spare the teacher and strict departmental action will be taken. Even the police has registered an FIR," said state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.