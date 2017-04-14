Gujarat Reeling Under Severe Heat; 'Orange' Alert Issued By Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Most parts of Gujarat today reeled under severe heat with Bhuj town in Kutch district recording the highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued an "Orange Alert" for the next two days, as authorities predict that the mercury may touch the 44 degrees mark.According to the Meteorological Centre here today, Ahmedabad city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, almost a degree more than yesterday.Looking at the current weather conditions, the MeT Centre has issued a warning that heat wave conditions, ranging from normal to severe, would prevail over some parts of Gujarat during the next couple of days.Today, eight major towns and cities recorded over 44 degrees Celsius temperature during the day.Bhuj town remained the hottest at 45.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Surendranagar(45.7), Idar(45), Rajkot(44.8), Gandhinagar(44.6), Kandla Port(44.6), Amreli(44.5) and Deesa.