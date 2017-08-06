Gujarat Legislators To Start Returning Tomorrow From Bengaluru Hideaway The c had sent more than 40 of its MLAs to Bengaluru on July 29 to fend off what it called "poaching" attempts by the BJP.

The first batch of about 10 Congress legislators from Gujarat - whisked away to Bengaluru last month to stem a string of damaging defections just ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections - are expected to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 4:30 am tomorrow. The rest of the 33 MLAs are also likely to return during the day. Lawmakers in Gujarat will vote for the elections to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.The Gujarat Congress had sent more than 40 of its MLAs to Bengaluru on July 29 to fend off what it called " poaching" attempts by the BJP . Six MLAs of the Congress resigned within days of each other last month, a plan allegedly parented by former leader Shankersinh Vaghela, who's out to draw blood after he was told he would not be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. Three of the legislators who quit promptly joined the BJP. None will be eligible to vote in the Rajya Sabha election on August 8. But their deletion from the Congress' rolls jeopardises the career of Ahmed Patel , who is Political Secretary to the party's No 1, Sonia Gandhi.Gujarat has three seats to decide for the Rajya Sabha in this election. BJP chief Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani are placed to easily win two. Mr Patel, who has served four terms already in the Rajya Sabha, is getting pushed further away from the third. A loss would decidedly dent the party's morale and expose new weaknesses ahead of the state election in December.To get re-elected, Mr Patel needs 45 votes (based on the current strength of the assembly). The Congress is down to 51 and more resignations are expected. And the BJP has put up a relative of Mr Vaghela, Balwantsinh Rajput, as its candidate against Mr Patel, just hours after it acquired him from the Congress.Over the last week as the MLAs remained holed up in a resort, the Congress countered charges that they were on a vacation while the state was hit by severe floods that claimed over 200 lives. The party said the MLAs were attending 'classes' about the history of the Congress and 'lies of the BJP'. The stay of the of lawmakers was also marked by four days of Income Tax raids on wealthy Karnataka Minister D Shivakumar who was in-charge of their lodgings