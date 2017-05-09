Gujarat High Court Allows Termination Of Pregnancy Of 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor

The Gujarat High Court on Monday ordered termination of pregnancy of a 15-year-old rape survivor.Justice AS Supehiya gave the order on the survivor's plea, filed through her father, seeking permission for abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.The girl is in the 16th week of pregnancy now. The court had earlier ordered a panel of doctors from Dindayal Upadhyay General Hospital in Rajkot to examine the girl, who is from Bhayavadar town in the district.The panel said in its report that as the survivor was in early stage of pregnancy, it can be terminated legally."In view of the said report, a further necessary examination shall be undertaken by the team of doctors and they shall proceed for undertaking...procedure for termination of the pregnancy at the earliest," the court directed on Monday.The court also ordered the medical superintendent of Rajkot hospital to hand over the DNA identification report of foetus to the police for the purpose of investigation of rape case registered at Bhayavadar police station.The accused in the case is currently in judicial custody.