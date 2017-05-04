Gujarat Government To Provide Water By Tankers To 137 Villages

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to provide water by tankers to 137 village of the state.The decision was taken after a sub-committee of the Gujarat government reviewed scarcity situation caused due to deficient rains last year.It was also decided to provide fodder at subsidised rates to 684 villages."A state government sub-committee today met and reviewed scarcity situation in the state caused by deficient rains last year," Gujarat revenue minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who heads it, told reporters, after the meeting. "We have enough water and fodder. There is no problem regarding the stocks," the minister said."After review and reports from local authorities we have decided to provide drinking water to 137 villages located in 11 different districts by tankers, so that people of villages where local sources of water have dried up can get proper drinking water," he said."Water tankers will be provided daily to these villages," he said.Looking at the situation of scarcity of fodder in villages, the sub-committee has decided to provide fodder at Rs 2 per kg to 135 more villages. Already, fodder is being supplied at subsidised rates to 549 villages.The sub-committee also reviewed the jobs provided to rural population under the NERAGA scheme, especially in the scarcity hit districts of Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botad and Kutch.He also said local MLAs and MPs have been asked to monitor the situation and report on what requires to be done to give relief to the people.