Gujarat: BJP State Executive Meet To Be Held Amidst Early Poll Talk

Amidst speculations of early elections, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its state executive meeting on April 22 and 23 at Somnath, in presence of party president Amit Shah.The meeting will be held with focus to formulate strategy to capture 150 seats in Gujarat by the party in the coming elections."After historic win of UP, our focus is to win Gujarat elections with over 150 seats. The meeting will be held in Somnath due to special significance of the religious town," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said."Party president Amit Shah will remain present for two days in the meeting," Mr Pandya said. Generally party national president does not remain present for the state level meeting, but this time due to upcoming elections, Mr Shah will attend the meeting on both days."In the meeting, we will pass various resolutions including one political resolution and take reporting from various districts regarding ongoing party programmes chalked out to reach out to the people," Mr Pandya said.The meeting will be held amidst the speculations that BJP might dissolve state Assembly earlier and go for polls.As per normal schedule the state assembly elections are going to be held in December this year, however, it can be held before the monsoon season, said party sources."Pandya said that the final decision about early elections will be taken by party central leadership only. The state unit of BJP is ready to fight elections whenever they are held," he said.