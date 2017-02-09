Gujarat Becomes First State To Establish Cashless System

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan today congratulated Gujarat on becoming the first state in the country for establishing cashless distribution of food grain.According to a release, the minister also lauded the efforts of the Gujarat government for installing Aadhaar Enabled Payment System in 17,250 Fair Price Shops (FPS) much before the target, March 31."The beneficiaries under NFSA (National Food Security Act) will need to carry only Aadhaar cards for getting their food grain in Gujarat. This will help in establishing the identity of beneficiaries, help in stopping the leakages of grain at shop level and above all eradicate corruption in the Public Distribution System (PDS)," reads the release.In a meeting with Mr Paswan in January, state food ministers agreed to make arrangements to establish cashless system in the PDS by March 31.According to the ministry, Gujarat has taken a step ahead by partnering with common service centres, a Special Purpose Vehicle of Ministry of Electronics and IT, by offering 30-odd digital services through the FPSs."Now a consumer will also be able to get his Rail, air and bus ticket reserved at the FPS itself. A beneficiary can pay his mobile bill, a farmer can deposit crop insurance premium, LIC premium etc. at these centres," reads the release."A farmer can get the Soil Health Card and registration for Centrally Sponsored Schemes."The release said that Gujarat government was also trying to make provision for monthly bus travel pass for students and payment of electricity bill through these shops.