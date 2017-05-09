Gujarat Assembly To Meet Today To Pass State GST Bill

A special session of Gujarat Assembly will be held today to pass three bills related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).The parliament on April 6 had passed four legislations to pave the way for nation-wide roll-out of GST from July 1.During the day-long session today at Gandhinagar, the Assembly will take up Gujarat GST Bill, Gujarat Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and Gujarat Local Authorities Laws (Amendment) Bill for discussion and voting, the Speaker Ramanlal Vora said."Since it's necessary that at least 50 per cent of states should pass the GST Bill, we have called this session," he said after a meeting of business advisory committee of the House.Later, the state government called a meeting of all the legislators to apprise them of key provisions of GST Bill.The meeting, held in Gandhinagar, was attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Leader of Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela, among others.After the meeting, Mr Vaghela said the GST should be implemented in its "true spirit"."GST should bring relief to people as well as the traders. It should be implemented in its true spirit, so that it helps bring down price rise. If that does not happen, I would believe the government has not implemented it properly," Mr Vaghela told reporters.