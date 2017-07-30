'GST Has Transformed Economy, Can Be A Case Study,' PM Narendra Modi On Mann Ki Baat: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi again described the GST as 'Good and Simple Tax' on Mann Ki Baat.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the 34th edition of his Mann Ki Baat address by expressing his concern over the floods that severely affected states like Assam, Gujarat and Rajasthan among others and promised best possible relief efforts. He also highlighted the success of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and said "it has transformed the economy".
Here are 10 key points from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Address:
Almost a month after the GST rollout, PM Modi announced its success and said the "smooth transition" of such a huge measure in a vast country involving crores of people was historic and can be a "case study for universities around the world".
Underlining that the GST is more than just a tax reform, he said it ushers in a new culture. "It has been about a month since the GST was implemented and I feel satisfied and happy when someone writes to me to say how the prices of goods needed by the poor have reduced," PM Modi said.
He mentioned that people from the Northeast and those living in far off places have written to him saying that initially there were fears but as they began to understand the GST, business became easier.
While expressing concern over the recent floods in the country he said that 24x7 control room helpline number 1078 has been made functional to deal with the flood situation. Everyone from the Centre, Indian Army, Indian Air force to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Paramilitary forces are doing their best to bring people out of danger, he said. More than Rs 500 crore will be provided for relief operations, he announced.
PM Modi will visit Assam on August 1 to review the flood situation which has claimed more than 70 lives in the state so far. The Centre has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had conducted an aerial survey in Gujarat and announced compensation for the affected.
Recognising August as the month of movement, PM Modi said that India will celebrate 75 years of Quit India Movement on August 9 and 70 years of Independence on August 15. He added, "Today, we do not have to die for the nation. We have to live for our nation and take it to new heights of progress."
He also appealed to the nation to celebrate Independence Day as 'Sankalp Parva' or 'Day of Resolve'. "If 125 crore Indians decide to do something for the country, we can shape a new future for India in 2022. We have to make 2017 as the year of resolve. Poverty, corruption, communalism, casteism must quit India," he said.
He asked the countrymen to celebrate August 9 this year as 'Pledge Day' and take a pledge as an individual that he or she will contribute something for the nation. He also invited the youth to come up with innovative ways to create a 'New India' by using the online medium so that such social evils are eradicated.
Highlighting the significance of Indian festivals, he said that our festivals aren't just a mode of entertainment but also a source of livelihood for millions. "All our festivals are connected with the economic life of poor people. They extend an opportunity to the poor to earn their livelihood".
He also announced that a 'Tweet India Quiz' will be launched on the Narendra Modi app so that the youth get to connect to India's proud history. "This quiz is an effort to connect youth to India's proud history," he said.