'GST Has Transformed Economy, Can Be A Case Study,' PM Narendra Modi On Mann Ki Baat: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi again described the GST as 'Good and Simple Tax' on Mann Ki Baat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the 34th edition of his Mann Ki Baat address by expressing his concern over the floods that severely affected states like Assam, Gujarat and Rajasthan among others and promised best possible relief efforts. He also highlighted the success of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and said "it has transformed the economy".