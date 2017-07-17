GST Registration Online: How To Do It, Processes, Timeline And More

Registered under any of the existing law Migrated Liable for registration in GST regime Provisional Ids issued need to be converted to GSTIN by submitting necessary documents in 3 months (i.e. by 22nd September 2017)

Not liable for registration in GST regime Need to apply for cancellation in 30 days (i.e. by 22nd July, 2017)

Not-Migrated Liable for registration in GST regime Need to apply for registration within 30 days (i.e. by 22nd July, 2017)

Not registered under any of existing law Liable for registration in GST regime Become liable from 01/07/2017 Need to apply for registration within 30 days (i.e. by 30thJuly, 2017)