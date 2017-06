Kitchen use items like pickles and mustard sauce will attract a 12% tax under GST

The GST or Goods and Services Tax Council met on Sunday to review demands raised by 133 industries seeking change from the fitments originally made under the four-slab indirect tax structure. Chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Council lowered the tax rate for 66 items of common use. While taxes on packaged foods and school bags and other items of common use were reduced, tax on hybrid cars is set to remain the same, Mr Jaitley said. With the GST regime set to come into effect from July 1, the government has formed 18 sectoral groups such as banking and insurance, textiles, exports, information technology, transport, and oil and gas to iron out issues and problems, the Council said.