GST: Lack Of Information Big Challenge, Helplines Of Little Help

Bunty, a businessmen who deals in car stereos is in a near panic situation. He thinks he has missed the proverbial GST bus. He has not registered yet, and attempts to call the GST helpline are in vain with no one picking up the call. He has better luck with GST Suvidha Kendra helpline. Only to be told he will be called back again which didn't happen hours later. Bunty says he welcomes the new tax regime as it helps in economic progress. But he doesn't know anything about GST. His chartered accountant has also asked him to wait for few days.Many small businesses and traders don't have computers and chartered accountants have filed their VAT or excise duty so far. Those who can afford to hire a full time accountant are trying to keep themselves also updated about new rules. Neetu, an accountant working in such a firm says, she has got training for GST but is still a little unsure of finer details.The government has stepped up their outreach efforts by launching helplines and informative videos. "There are other websites and mobile apps run by private entities that offer information and solutions, usually for a fee.Industry federations are holding workshops around the country to educate their members. But can the information deficit be filled in the next 2 days before the GST kicks in?