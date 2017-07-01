GST Day 1: India Inc Gives A Warm Twitter Welcome

Anand Mahidra, the Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Group an avid tweeter, welcomed the GST rollout with words from Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech on the eve of India’s Independence.
"At the stroke of the midnight hour...India will awake" as a common market for the 1st time. To do the obvious is often the most difficult..- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2017
Vijay Shekhar the founder of Paytm hailed GST as the biggest reform of the country and congratulated Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley on the successful roll out.
Chanda Kochhar, CEO of ICICI Bank, India’s largest private bank, said that GST would enhance the ease of doing business in India and improve tax compliance in a statement on ICICI’s official twitter handle.
Dawn of a new India!Congratulations @narendramodi , @arunjaitley and whole team behind GST. This is the biggest reform for our country.- Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) July 1, 2017
Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, an industry body, called the reforms unprecedented in model and scale and commended the efforts of the GST council members in a series of tweets.
Ms. Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank, shares her thoughts on the GST reform & its impact on the economy. pic.twitter.com/ZnNrYh4ZJk- ICICI Bank (@ICICIBank) June 30, 2017
Shobana Kamineni, the Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, tweeted a picture from the GST launch event terming it “India's second tryst with destiny”
Indian #GST is unprecedented in model, scale, & tech adaptation & will impart huge momentum to the economy ~@CB_CII. @PMOIndia@FinMinIndiapic.twitter.com/c0CT1KjH2R- CII (@FollowCII) June 30, 2017
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon, called the launch a “proud moment” but expressed concern over the complex structure of GST.
So proud to witness India's second tryst with destiny - ushering a historic economic union. #GST@followCII@narendramodi@RBIpic.twitter.com/PBBmHUS5z7- Shobana Kamineni (@shobanakamineni) July 1, 2017
The nationwide GST will overhaul India's convoluted indirect taxation system and unify the over $2 trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market.
GST is a transformational reform with a complex implementation path that will stifle its true potential. We must expedite simplification— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 1, 2017