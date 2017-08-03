GST Council Official Booked By CBI For Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation GST official Monish Malhotra and his conduit Manas Patra, a private person and tax consultant, have been booked over graft charges.

All India | | Updated: August 03, 2017 18:40 IST
The GST official was booked for accepting bribes when he was posted in the Central Excise Department.

New Delhi:  The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI booked GST Council official Monish Malhotra for accepting bribes while he was posted in the Central Excise Department, an official said on Thursday. Manas Patra, a private person and tax consultant, has also been booked on the charge of working as a conduit for Mr Malhotra, an official said on Thursday. 

The CBI registered the FIR against Mr Malhotra, now posted as Superintendent in the GST Council, on Wednesday on charges of accepting money from businessmen on quarterly and monthly basis for extending undue favours to them. The charges for criminal conspiracy and demanding illegal gratification have been made under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr Malhotra was transferred to the GST Council from the Central Excise Department where he was posted as Superintendent-Range 36. 

The FIR accused Mr Malhotra, a resident of Kalkaji in south Delhi, of indulging in corrupt practices of extending undue favours to businessmen by not taking action against them in lieu of periodical illegal gratification. 

Mr Patra is accused of being in regular contact with Mr Malhotra and many other Excise Department officers for working as a conduit for them to collect bribes on their behalf.

