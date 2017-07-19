GST A 'Win-Win' Deal For All, Says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The GST was in the interest of people and states as well, as the latter will get 80 per cent of the revenue leading to more development, Arun Jaitley said.

All India | | Updated: July 19, 2017 13:52 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GST A 'Win-Win' Deal For All, Says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley said that the GST has led to unhindered transport of goods across the country

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today described the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a "win- win" deal for all as it will expand the tax net, end "inspector raj" and bring down prices of goods.

Pitching the GST as a beneficial measure for the country at a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders and party MPs, Mr Jaitley said prices of goods have come down between four to eight per cent since its roll-out on July 1.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar briefed reporters about the meeting, in which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also informed parliamentarians about PM Modi's recent foreign visits, especially to the US and Israel.

The GST was in the interest of people and states as well, as the latter will get 80 per cent of the revenue leading to more development, Arun Jaitley said.

There was no longer tax on tax and the transport of goods across the country was going unhindered now, he said.

More than one crore firms will be migrating to the new tax regime against around 80 lakh companies earlier, Mr Kumar quoted him as saying.

"Tax net has expanded. The country's market has been integrated. Inspector raj is over. The tax burden on the masses has gone down. It is a win-win situation for all," the finance minister said.

BJP MPs were also asked to attend the Houses regularly.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'Jagga Jasoos' Actress Bidisha Bezbaruah Found Dead At Gurgaon Home, Husband Arrested
GSTArun JaitleyGoods and Services Tax

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreReliance Jio AGM

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................