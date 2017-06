Karnataka assembly has given a year's jail term and a fine to two journalists.

Bengaluru: Lawmakers should "not act as complainant, prosecution and judge," the Editors' Guild of India said today, condemning last week's order of the Karnataka Assembly to arrest and fine two journalists for writing articles that it alleges are defamatory. The order, the Guild said, was a "gross misuse of powers and privileges of a state legislature". The journalists, Anil Raj and Ravi Belagere, who were punished with a fine and a year's jail term, have gone missing after the Karnataka police said they would carry out the assembly's order and arrest them.