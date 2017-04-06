'Gross Abuse Of Power,' Says Shunglu Panel That Investigated AAP Government: 10 Facts

Shunglu panel has flagged decisions including the allotment of land to the AAP for its party office

New Delhi: A three-member committee set up by Delhi's former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung to scrutinise decisions taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government, has alleged "gross misuse of power" by it. It has red-flagged decisions like land allotment for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi and the appointment of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's daughter in a key health project. "The Shunglu committee report is aimed at mudslinging," said Mr Jain this morning.