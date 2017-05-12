Groom Dies Of Heart Attack On His Way To Wedding Venue

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old groom in Gujarat died of a heart attack during his wedding procession in Borsad, about 100 km from Gandhinagar. The incident happened on Tuesday night when the groom, Sagar Solanki, and his friends and family were headed for the venue.As soon as Mr Solanki joined the dancing group, he was lifted on his friends' shoulders. But the groom suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the groom's father Rajesh Solanki said.Mr Solanki was a resident of Ranoli village in Anand near Borsad and worked with a private company. Initial reports suggest that the groom and his friends had consumed alcohol. The incident shocked the families.