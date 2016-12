Grenade Hurled At Union Minister Rajen Gohain's House, Didn't Go Off

Rajen Gohain is a member of Lok Sabha and Union Minister of State for Railways.

A grenade was lobbed at the house of Union Minister Rajen Gohain in Nagaon town, but no casualty was reported as it did not explode.

A police official said that eye witnesses had claimed that two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grenade post-midnight at the house of the Union Minister of State for Railways.

No one was injured as the grenade did not explode, the official said.

Security forces, which rushed to the spot, later defused the grenade.

The perpetrators immediately fled the scene after hurling the grenade.

Mr Gohain and his family were not in Nagaon yesterday and only security guards were posted at the house. Police have launched an investigation to find if any terror group is involved in the attack.