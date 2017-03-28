Green Panel Notice To Centre Over Encroachment On Drain In Gurugram

An NGO today moved the National Green Tribunal alleging encroachment on a natural storm water drain in Gurugram, which had suffered massive traffic jams due to blockage in the channel during rains last year.The green panel has sought a reply from the centre and Haryana government on the issue.A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Haryana government, Gurugram Municipal Corporation, state irrigation and forest department, Paras Buildtech Ltd, Ansal API and others while seeking their replies before April 28.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Haryali Welfare Society and city residents Sharmila Kaushik and Vaishali Rana Chandra seeking immediate removal of illegal encroachments and cancellation of licences and change in land use of the storm water drains.The plea, filed through advocates Rahul Choudhary and Meera Gopal, has sought appointment of an expert committee for monitoring restoration of the drain with "adequate setbacks and recommend safeguards" to be incorporated for ensuring preservation of the Badshahpur 'nallah'."It is submitted that one builder by the name Paras Buildtech India Pvt Ltd is illegally constructing on the Badshahpur storm water drain and has consequently filled up the drain and laid concrete pipes which has led to the obstruction of the natural flow of the drain," it alleged."It is submitted that the Paras Buildtech has proposed construction of apartments by the name of 'Paras Quartier' and are violating all rules and regulations as two of the buildings of the complex are in fact on the storm water drain itself. It is further submitted that another builder by the name Ansal API has also encroached upon the said natural storm water drain," the plea claimed.The petitioners have also sought that the Badshahpur drain and its tributaries be declared as Natural Conservation Zone (NCZ) as per the NCR planning board letter in March 2015, which stated that the water bodies should be protected.Last year, blockage in Badshahpur drain had led to waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk following rains, causing massive traffic jams in the area.