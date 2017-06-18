Gram Panchayat Polls In Amethi To Be Held On July 1

The gram panchayat elections in Amethi will be held on July 1. District magistrate of Amethi Yogesh Kumar said that a notification has been issued in this regard.Detailing the gram panchayat-level election programme, Mr Kumar said that 24 gram panchayat members from 9 blocks will be elected on July 1 to strengthen the proceedings of gram panchayats which are said to be foundation of ground-level development.The nomination process will start from June 20 and candidates may take back their names on June 24.