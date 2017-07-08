Govinda: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos Was Remembered For 3 Years By Negative Stories About Me

Govinda, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Jagga Jasoos . (Image courtesy: Govinda Fan Club )

Highlights Did my job as an actor, now it's the director's call: Govinda Govinda says she shot for the film without a script or narration He said he did the film out of 'respect' for his 'senior's son' Ranbir

1/5 I gave full respect to Kapoor family i did the film because he is my seniors son I was told I will get the script. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

2/5 I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

3/5 I was unwell and on drips but still I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

5/5 I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it's completely his call. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

4/5 There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that's how the film was remembered for 3yrs. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017