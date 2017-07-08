Govinda: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos Was Remembered For 3 Years By Negative Stories About Me

Govinda tweeted about his scenes being deleted from Jagga Jasoos and said: "I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it's completely his call"

All India | Written by | Updated: July 08, 2017 10:19 IST
Govinda, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. (Image courtesy: Govinda Fan Club)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Did my job as an actor, now it's the director's call: Govinda
  2. Govinda says she shot for the film without a script or narration
  3. He said he did the film out of 'respect' for his 'senior's son' Ranbir
Govinda's scenes in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos were chopped off from the film's final edit and the 53-year-old actor is certainly not happy about it. On Friday, in a series of tweets Govinda slammed the makers for deleting his scenes from the film and narrated his side of the story. Govinda said that he agreed to shoot for the film without signing a contract or taking a signing amount out of 'respect' for his 'senior's son' Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Anurag Kashyap (also the film's director) have jointly produced Jagga Jasoos with UTV Motion Pictures. Govinda added that he was unwell when he left for South Africa to shoot for his portion.

"I gave full respect to Kapoor family I did the film because he is my senior's son. I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I didn't even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot," Govinda posted on Twitter. "I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it's completely his call," he added.
 
 
 
 

Govinda also alleged that the filmmakers showed him in a bad light by floating negative stories about him in the media because of which the "film was remembered for three years." He tweeted: "There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that's how the film was remembered for three years." That's not entirely true because Jagga Jasoos went on floors in 2013 and initially there were reports of delay due to discord between Ranbir and Katrina, who were dating at that time. There were also reports of Govinda's 'starry tantrums' on the sets and that he also demanded for changes in the script.
 

Meanwhile, director Anurag Basu explained his decision of editing Govinda's part in the film by saying that there were changes made to the story. He told news agency PTI: "I've shot a couple of days with him in the first schedule. Then there were changes in the story and other things. But Govinda isn't in the film, his part isn't there. It was very kind of him to agree when I requested him for the guest appearance. But it's our loss that he isn't there."

Govinda was last seen in box office debacle Aa Gaya Hero. Jagga Jasoos will hit the screens next week on July 14.

(With PTI inputs)

