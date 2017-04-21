Government Supports Victims Of Triple Talaq, Says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The Centre was firmly behind the victims of triple talaq, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here today. He added that while India respected freedom of religion and faith, "discriminatory" practices could not be held an integral part of it and protected.
Mr Prasad cited the practice of 'untouchability' to assert that religious practices needed to be in accordance with the Constitutional values and emphasised that "gender justice, gender equality and gender dignity" were at the core of the government's priority.
"Can, in a secular country like India, a big chunk of women be forced to live in a state of vulnerability," he asked.
Mr Prasad said the government was firmly behind the victims of triple talaq. "Now, talaq is being given on WhatsApp...is this vulnerability permissible in our Constitution," he asked.
A Hyderabad-based woman filed a police complaint yesterday after receiving a divorce notice in a WhatsApp video, and after her husband's family told her - "Hope you get a better groom".
More such cases have emerged in Hyderabad, when men used text messages, speed post and even a newspaper ad to divorce their wives.
The Centre recently told the Supreme Court that the practices like 'triple talaq' impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women and deny them fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
The BJP leader pointed out that many countries, including Iran, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, had abolished the practice.
"These are Islamic countries and they have regulated triple talaq, which has not been found to be violative of Sharia law (personal law)," he said.
The Law Minister was responding to a series of questions on triple talaq and the Centre's stand on the issue in the Supreme Court.
