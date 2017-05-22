Government Ready For Law To End Triple Talaq: Venkaiah Naidu

The NDA government was ready to bring a law that would stop triple talaq in the Muslim community, if necessary, said Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday."Our government has made its stand very clear on triple talaq. If necessary, it will bring a legislation against it.. after allowing the community to reach a consensus through deliberations," said Mr Naidu on the margins of a campus event in Bengaluru.Mr Naidu's remarks came days after the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on multiple petitions on the constitutional validity of the practice of a Muslim man divorcing his wife by pronouncing the word talaq thrice in one instance. A section of Muslim women have opposed the practice.A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, heard the issue for six days from May 11 during which parties, including the central government, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and others made submissions.Asserting that the community itself should come forward towards ending the practice, Mr Naidu said like the Hindus, Muslims too should put an end to such social evils.