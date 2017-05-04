Government Proposes Fine For Misleading Advertisements

Union Food And Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said the government was proposing amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which will tip the scales further in favour of consumers and allow stricter fines on companies for misleading advertising.He said that the amendment bill was expected to pass in the next parliamentary session."After suggestions from a parliamentary standing committee and public, we have incorporated some changes in the Act. The changes allow a complainant to plead his case himself, mediation to be done at any stage, and stricter fines on misleading advertising," Paswan told reporters here.He also said that the government was planning to create a Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), which will have power to investigate the case at any stage - before purchase, during purchase and after purchase."The authority can take a class action. It means it can cancel or ban entire lot if it finds even a single unit defective," said Mr Paswan.