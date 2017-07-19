Government, Opposition, Spar In Parliament Over Mob Killings

The third day of parliament's Monsoon session started on a stormy note as well, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being temporarily adjourned amid uproar. In one of the shortest sessions, where the legislative business includes at least 20 bills, the opposition took on the government over multiple issues. Rajya Sabha, where a discussion was to be held on the increasing incidences of mob violence and lynchings, was adjourned till 2 pm after noisy protests.Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of farmers' protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "The entire country is in a mess and protesting the situation in the agricultural sector," he said.Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad accused the government of failing to control cross-border firing from Pakistan. "You all saw yesterday how Pakistani shelling targeted schools across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The Central and state governments have both failed miserably to tackle the situation," he said.The government had sought the opposition's cooperation in passing around two dozen bills in the session, which will have only 20 sittings.But a united Opposition - a block of 18 parties -- identified several issues to target the government with. The list includes the impact of the flagship Goods and Services Tax, PM Modi's shock decision to ban high-denomination notes last year, and what they called the government's "political vendetta" through criminal cases against opposition leaders like Lalu Yadav.The chaos comes a day after Dalit powerhouse Mayawati resigned in protest after deputy chairman P J Kurien asked her to cut short her speech on atrocities against Dalits. Her three-page resignation letter, however, will not be accepted as she did not follow House procedure.