Government Extends Term Of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Senior Law Officers

Share EMAIL PRINT Mukul Rohatgi was appointed as the country's chief law officer in June, 2014. New Delhi: The terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and four other senior law officers have been extended by the government. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has extended the tenure of the law officers until further orders, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. The Additional Solicitor Generals who have been given extension for an indefinite period, including Pinky Anand, Maninder Singh, P S Patwalia, Tushar Mehta and P S Narsimha, it said.



Last month amid the raging debate on triple talaq, Mr Rohatgi had said



Son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, he has represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.



A sought-after corporate lawyer, Mr Rohatgi had also represented industrialist Anil Ambani in the Supreme Court in the gas dispute case between the Ambani brothers.



He had also been representing the Italian embassy in the top court in a case relating to the two Italian marines involved in the killing of two fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012.



Besides some of these high-profile cases handled by him, Mr Rohatgi had also appeared on behalf of big corporates in the 2G scam trial.



