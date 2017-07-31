Government Answers Why Chinese Goods Are Cheaper Than Those Made In India

Union Minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary was replying to a question which sought to know the reasons behind the higher prices of domestic products in comparison to the products manufactured in China.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2017 16:13 IST
The government informed Lok Sabha today why Chinese goods are cheaper than Indian ones

New Delhi:  Chinese products are cheaper than Indian goods because of the opaque subsidy regime prevailing in China, the  government said today in Parliament.

"The products manufactured in China are reportedly of lower price mainly because of their opaque subsidy regime and distorted factor prices," Minister of State for MSME, Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that the survival and growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) depends on a number of factors like availability of timely credit, upgradation of technology, infrastructure, access to market, quality of products, etc.

"Competition from internal and external sources including competition from multinational companies is also one of the factors," Mr Chaudhary said in a reply to another question on whether Indian MSMEs are reportedly lagging behind due to availability of the products of multinational companies.
 

