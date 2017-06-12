Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's Indefinite Shutdown Begins Today In Darjeeling

The West Bengal government and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha are on collision course in Darjeeling. The GJM has called an indefinite shutdown of all government offices today, in Darjeeling and Kalimpong."Perhaps it is better for tourists to leave Darjeeling," said GJM chief Bimal Gurung, who on Saturday assured that the protest would not affect tourism. Mr Gurung said only government offices would be shut and schools and colleges would be kept out the protest.After a peaceful Gorkha Janmukti procession in Darjeeling on Sunday, the GJM chief said there could be "trouble" today."If there is lathi-charge by the police, then there will be trouble", Mr Gurung said. GJM volunteers may also try to gherao the offices of Darjeeling's police chief and magistrate today.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, however, warned that any government employee who doesn't attend office will be show caused. Additionally, they would lose a day's salary and a day-off will be considered a break in service.The Army, too, has been deployed in the district of Darjeeling.The latest battle between Mamata Banerjee and GJM chief Bimal Gurung, which began over the 'Bengali-must' policy, has now snowballed into a demand by the Morcha for a separate state of Gorkhaland. On Sunday, BJP MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi over the issue, which has not gone down well with Ms Banerjee."Bandhs are illegal; the law would take its own course," Ms Banerjee had said on Saturday, much before the GJM's decision to call a shutdown.