Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Bandh Enters Eight Day In Darjeeling

Darjeeling in West Bengal has been rocked by protests led by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha or GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

All India | | Updated: June 22, 2017 16:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Bandh Enters Eight Day In Darjeeling

A strike in Darjeeling by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has affected daily life. (PTI photo)

Darjeeling:  Ambulance services were hit and TV cable connections snapped in some areas as the GJM- sponsored indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills entered the eight day today.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Darjeeling which had witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and security forces on Saturday.

Ambulance operators were refusing to carry patients due to fear of harassment.

Since morning, local cable TV connections were snapped in a section of the hills.

Internet services also remained suspended for the fifth day today to stop the spread of rumours that incite violence. Police patrolling was intensified in the hills since morning.

Although the West Bengal government has called an all-party meeting in Siliguri today, all the Hills parties have decided to boycott it.

As normal life continued to be crippled, the GJM yesterday offered a 12-hour "window" on June 23 to schools to evacuate students safely to Siliguri and Rongpo.

The GJM is leading an agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state to be carved out of West Bengal.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIt's Official. Nitish Kumar Will Back BJP On President. Here's Why.
Gorkha Janmukti MorchaDarjeelingWest Bengal government

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 India Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................