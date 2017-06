Darjeeling virtually shut down today after a strike call by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha.

Darjeeling, West Bengal: Not just Darjeeling, several places across in north Bengal went into agitation mode today. In the hills, the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supporters were lathicharged in Darjeeling town. In Jalpaiguri district, more than 100 km away, tea garden works were lathicharged when they blocked a national highway to demand higher wages. The two agitations have converged after the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha extended its support to the two-day general strike called by the trade unions today. The worst-hit have been the tourists, who got out of the area en masse today.