Gopalkrishna Gandhi To File His Nomination Papers For Vice President's Post On July 18

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president, will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, the last date for doing so, in the presence of top leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi."I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday," Mr Gandhi told PTI.Sources said he was to file the papers on Monday, but it was delayed by a day in view of the presidential election on July 17.The sources said Mr Gandhi would also be accompanied by top opposition leaders, including those of the Left parties and the TMC.The name of Mr Gandhi, the former West Bengal Governor, was approved unanimously on July 11 at a meeting of 18 opposition parties chaired by the Congress president. The meeting was also attended by the JD-U.The JD-U had broken ranks with the opposition on the presidential election and decided to support the ruling NDA's nominee Ram Nath Kovind.