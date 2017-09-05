Google Doodle Pays Tribute Teacher's Day In India, PM Modi Follows Close

My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017
Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017
The doodle shows the middle 'g' as a tiny teacher holding a book and teaching her little pupils various subjects. The little 'G', along with 'o', third 'o', slim 'l' and short 'e' seem immersed in the lessons of Miss 'g'. The backgrounds keep changing reflecting varied subjects.
The significance of the day lies in the birthday of one of India's most famous and revered teachers, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. He taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. In 1962 Dr Radhakrishnan became the second President of India.
It is said that Dr Radhakrishnan's students were keen to celebrate his birthday. However, he suggested instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his "proud privilege" if the day was observed as Teacher's Day instead.
Since then students across India celebrate the day wishing their dear teachers today. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes to teachers. Some stick to traditional methods and buy gifts like greeting cards, hand-made presents.
Besides Dr Radhakrishnan, another famous teacher who served as President was APJ Abdul Kalam. Authors like Rabindra Nath Tagore, JK Rowling, RK Narayan and Robert Frost were teachers too.