Google Doodle Pays Tribute Teacher's Day In India, PM Modi Follows Close

An animated google doodle pays tribute to India's teacher's day.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 05, 2017 07:54 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Google Doodle Pays Tribute Teacher's Day In India, PM Modi Follows Close

Teachers Day 2017: Google doodle pays tribute to teachers across India on September 5.

On teacher's day, google doodle paid tribute to the birth anniversary of India's celebrated teacher and its first vice president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Following close was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paid to Dr Radhakrishnan and wished the nation a happy teacher's day this morning. In a post on Twitter, the PM urged people to "make the next 5 years about 'teach to transform, educate to empower & learn to lead.'"
  
The doodle shows the middle 'g' as a tiny teacher holding a book and teaching her little pupils various subjects. The little 'G', along with 'o', third 'o', slim 'l' and short 'e' seem immersed in the lessons of Miss 'g'. The backgrounds keep changing reflecting varied subjects.

The significance of the day lies in the birthday of one of India's most famous and revered teachers, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. He taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. In 1962 Dr Radhakrishnan became the second President of India.

It is said that Dr Radhakrishnan's students were keen to celebrate his birthday. However, he suggested instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his "proud privilege" if the day was observed as Teacher's Day instead.

Since then students across India celebrate the day wishing their dear teachers today. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes to teachers. Some stick to traditional methods and buy gifts like greeting cards, hand-made presents.

Besides Dr Radhakrishnan, another famous teacher who served as President was APJ Abdul Kalam. Authors like Rabindra Nath Tagore, JK Rowling, RK Narayan and Robert Frost were teachers too.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIn UP Again, 49 Children Die In Hospital Allegedly Due To Oxygen Shortage
Teachers day doodleTeachers DayTeachers Day 2017teachers day celebrationabout teachers dayteachers day indiahappy teachers day

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................