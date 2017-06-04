Google Celebrates Nutan's 81st Birthday with A Doodle

Google today celebrates the 81st birthday of iconic actress of 70s era Nutan with a doodle.Today's Doodle reflects Nutan's expressive acting style on what would have been her 81st birthday. It was hard to sum up her genius in a single portrait, and so we depicted four distinct expressions.She appeared in more than 70 Hindi films in a career spanning over four decades. She is regarded as one of the finest female actors in the history of Hindi cinema, Nutan was noted for playing unconventional parts, and her performances often received praise and accolades. Nutan holds the record of five wins of the Best Actress award at Filmfare, which was held only by her for over 30 years until it was matched by her niece Kajol in 2011; she is overall the most-awarded actress in the female acting categories at Filmfare, with six awards alongside Jaya Bachchan.The conflicted murderess (Bandini). The anguished untouchable (Sujata). The hell-raising orphan (Seema). All memorable characters played by Nutan, a celebrated Indian film actress known for communicating complex emotions using only facial expressions and body language rather than dialogue. An icon of Indian cinema for over four decades, Nutan pioneered powerful women-centric films in an age when male actors dominated the silver screen.In 1974, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.Nutan was married to Rajnish Bahl and their son Mohnish Bahl is a film and TV actor. She died young at 54 after being diagnosed of breast cancer.